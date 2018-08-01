Look for wet weather to dominate the forecast in Polk County as rain showers and thunderstorms continue through the next several days, keeping temperatures down in the upper 70's and low 80's through Friday according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for continued showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.