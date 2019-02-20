Another rainy day is in store for Polk County and it's more of the same through the weekend according to the National Weather Service predictions for the next seven days.
Polk County and the surrounding area continues under a flood watch. Click here for radar from Weather.com.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers early, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Areas of fog between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then showers likely. High near 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.