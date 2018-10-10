A cool down is coming, and so is Hurricane Michael as it is set to make landfall today on the Florida panhandle as a major storm, then is expected to head through southern Georgia before going through North and South Carolina and back out to sea according to the latest predictions. Polk County will feel some of the effects of the tropical weather as it moves over the state, and windy conditions along with stormy weather is likely through Thursday night according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast is going to be windy, with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tonight: Windy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday Night: Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows around 50.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.