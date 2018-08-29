There's an increased chance of wet weather before the gates open at the Polk County Fairground this evening, but it isn't enough yet to avoid the continuing fun this week as the potential for wet weather continues through the week and into the weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.