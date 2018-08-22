A pleasant day of clouds and sunshine is in store as the National Weather Service calls for clear skies for the rest of the week, and the potential return of wet weather by the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.