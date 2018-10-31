It's time for some Halloween fun in Polk County, and the weather is looking just right for a fun afternoon and evening of trick or treats for locals of all ages. The National Weather Service is calling for the daytime weather to feature sunshine and clouds, and overcast skies and temperatures down to 59 overnight with rain to follow for the opening day of November.
The Halloween forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Trick or treat weather tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.