Polk County woke up to some areas of fog this morning, and will experience a warm-up as temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-70's and continue to be windy, according to the National Weather Service forecast at midweek. The nice day is set to give way to the likelihood of showers on Thursday, and more chances of rain into Easter Weekend for the moment.
Today's forecast calls for patchy fog before 9 a.m., the partly sunny skies for the day, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p,m. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.