Expect to need the umbrella to get out to the car for the late afternoon commute home as the National Weather Service calls for the likelihood of wet weather over Polk County at midweek, and more of the same through the rest of the week.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.