It will definitely feel cold again as people begin their days, and might not get above freezing before midday as the National Weather Service keeps a freeze warning in effect through 11 a.m. Sunshine will bring temperatures up to the mid 40's range for the day, and a more spring-like forecast is just over the horizon.
Today's weather will be sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.