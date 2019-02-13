Rainy and soggy weather has for at least the day pushed out of Polk County and clear skies and cooler temperatures followed behind, but look for the return of wet weather before week's end and more of the same for the weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of light rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Washington's Birthday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.