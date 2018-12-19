Expect cloudy skies to dominate the forecast as the National Weather Service calls for the return of rain this evening, and more to come for week's end, with clear weather back by the weekend based on the latest predictions.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers. High near 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.