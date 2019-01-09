Just as everyone was getting used to mild temperatures in early January, winter comes right back to Polk County at midweek as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to remain in the upper 40's with a stiff breeze, and an overnight drop in the thermometer down into the 20's through the week's end. Then rain is right back in the forecast over the weekend based on the latest predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Showers. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.