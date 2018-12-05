Look for a clear day at midweek in Polk County, then a return to chances of wet weather before the weekend and even a potential for snow at the start of next week based on the National Weather Service's latest predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Light rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Rain. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday: Occasional rain. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.