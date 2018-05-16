Temperatures are slightly cooler for mid-May in Polk County as the National Weather Service predicts more chances for wet weather for the day, and more of the same through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but don't expect showers to stick around forever with each day getting closer to summer.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.