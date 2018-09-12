Look for another chance for wet weather and temperatures up near 90 again as the National Weather Service expects partly sunny conditions at midweek otherwise, and an increase in the thermometer as the week winds down with chances of rain returning in the next seven days.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.