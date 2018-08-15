Look for a slight chance of wet weather for the day as the National Weather Service calls for the possibility of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but otherwise expect the weather to remain sunny and hot for the day, as temperatures reach back up into the 90s in Polk County at midweek.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.