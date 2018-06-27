An even chance for rain is in the forecast, and a slightly cooler day on the thermometer is in store, though it won't feel like it with a heat index close to 100 again in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for the summertime pattern in the final days of June.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. West wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.