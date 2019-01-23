The forecast is expected to be rainy and windy during the rush hour commute home from work and school this afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy based on the National Weather Service prediction for the day.
Today's forecast calls for showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.