Don't expect rainy weather to clear for the afternoon like it did Tuesday as the forecast from the National Weather Service for midweek is for the weather weather to show up in the afternoon hours, and stick around through the evening.
Today's forecast calls for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 81.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.