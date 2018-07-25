It still isn't as hot as it has been this summer, but look for the thermometer to climb up near 90 for the day and to continue along that way as the National Weather Service predicts sunshine through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with chances for showers returning next week.
This afternoon's forecast calls for mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.