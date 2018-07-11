There's a slight chance Polk County might see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this evening, but don't expect it as the National Weather Service calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine and a heat index up near 100 for the day.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.