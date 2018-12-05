Cedartown's Christmas Open House gave both citizens and business owners a head start on the holiday season, and while planned events such as the tree lighting may have been rained out, many of Main Street's businesses made good on their promise of extending store hours until at least 8 p.m.
Numerous stores opted to include day-long sales, and with Small Business Saturday also occurring in November, competing with larger retail stores and chains became more than a dream for many Cedartown entrepreneurs who saw increased traffic and new customers.
While Small Business Saturday functions as a smaller, local version of Black Friday held nationwide, the Nov. 30 through December 2 open house was a Cedartown original event.
Stores such as Holmes Clothing, Southern Sass Boutique, Bussey's Florist and Gifts, and many more decorated with trees and lights, and others such as Craftsy House offered youth the chance to sit and talk with Santa.
Whether buying for themselves or a loved one, the numerous shoppers present no doubt benefited from the event.
Those interested in future Cedartown events can visit https://cedartowngeorgia.gov/ for more information. While the originally scheduled tree lighting, Nativity Scene, and hymns have yet to be rescheduled, updates are also available on Twitter at CityofCedartown.
Expect those events to be part of this week’s Cedartown Christmas parade on Thursday, weather pending. Check back online for changes in the schedule at Polkstandardjournal.com as well.