The weekly title of Polk Pigskin Picks returns back toward the Rockmart side of the county as Week 4 comes and goes in the contest, and more weeks to come.
The Standard Journal congratulates Wayne Cook for his win, coming the closest to what the Rockmart-Heard County score turned out to be. He predicted a final of 46-21, which wasn't far off from the 47-14 final the Jackets won by in their third game of the season.
Cook takes home hair spray provided by Gary Martin of Martin’s Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a sports bottle from Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $10 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a foaming sugar scrub from Magnolia West Boutique.
There's still plenty of time to take part in the Polk Pigskin Picks contest for great weekly prizes, and signup is free at polkpigskinpicks.com. Week 5's prizes include hair spray from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a chamomile-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $10 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a set of queen sized sheets from McBrayer Furniture.
The picks this week are Cedartown vs. Southeast Whitfield, Rockmart vs. Armuchee, Haralson County vs. Adairsville, Gordon Lee vs. Darlington, Notre Dame vs. Georgia, Tennessee vs. Florida, Auburn vs. Texas A&M, Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, Albany State vs. West Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cleveland Browns, and the tiebreaker game of Rome vs. Carrollton.