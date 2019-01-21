Cedartown sophomore Qiana Watson nailed the most important lay-up of her Lady Bulldogs career on Saturday evening.
Cedartown led Cartersville 29-22 at halftime, but saw their seven point advantage go to waste as the Lady Canes tied it at 35 heading into the fourth period. Scoring was matched by each side throughout the final period.
The Lady Canes With 7 seconds left, Kam Frazier made an extremely smart decision, fouling a Cartersville player before an in-bounds pass. This took no time on the clock and sent a Lady Cane to the free throw line.
Luckily, Cartersville’s Jada Cunningham missed the shot. Marycille Brumby grabbed the rebound and passed it to Tamera Beeman. The senior threw a laser to mid-court, where Qiana Watson was open between two defenders. The guard made a cut to the paint and converted on a buzzer-beating layup that gave Cedartown the 46-45 victory.
The triumph marked the Lady Bulldogs’ second consecutive one-point victory, as they defeated Chapel Hill on Friday night 38-37.
That was despite an amazing comeback by the Lady Panthers.
Cedartown led 24-13 at halftime and held a 35-23 advantage heading into the fourth
period. Then, Chapel Hill’s offense woke up. An impressive attack led by Savannah Howard and Diamond Soloman cut their deficit to 4, and with only seconds left in the game, Chapel Hill’s Nadia Barbary hit a three-pointer to make it a 38-37 game. Fortunately, a last-second heave from a Lady Panther fell short, solidifying the one-point Lady Bulldog victory.
They may have only scored three points in the final interval, but the Lady Bulldogs scored just enough to win. Tamera Beeman scored 20 points and had 8 rebounds. Marycille Brumby added 6 points, and Qiana Watson had 5. Keke Turner finished with 5 points and 11 rebounds.
Zoe Diamond Paisley scored two points. Kam Frazier, although not scoring in the matchup, had 6 rebounds and multiple steals down the stretch that helped gain the win.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 12-5 on the season and 5-2 in region play, sitting at third in the region standings.
They have now swept region rival Cartersville for two straight seasons, going 4-0 against the Lady Canes in that time period.
Cedartown will look to sweep LaGrange for the season and get a huge home victory on Tuesday evening, as they will host the Lady Grangers for a 6 pm tip off.