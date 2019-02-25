Officials from the state’s Environmental Protection Division were on hand during a wet early week stop in Polk County to see the progress being made on the Mulco-Ammons Springs Water Treatment Facility construction, slated to be completed before year’s end.
Polk County Water Authority General Manager Jack Damron, along construction officials and engineer Ronnie Wood were joined by members of the EPD’s Watershed Protection Branch to show off the thus far completed work, and discuss plans for completing the project.
"We had the opportunity to host a visit from Mr. Peter Mwogu from EPD and his staff and engineering team to discuss the progress-to-date on plant construction and ideas and recommendations from Peter on "best practices" for a successful completion," Damron wrote in a press release following the visit. "The plant is currently ahead of schedule and set to go into operation in early summer of 2019."
Damron said specifically that construction is ahead by several weeks, but that schedule will be difficult to keep if rainy weather keeps preventing workers from getting major jobs accomplished. If the weather continues to cooperate, Damron said that target timeline of early summer is likely.
Much of the project is already completed or in the works. Piping, the clear well that holds the processed water to distribute out and walls are up and now waiting for a roof.
"The filters themselves are instaleld and ready to be tested and started up," Damron said.
As well as being closer to completion, the project is set to save around 10 to 12 percent over the original expected costs. Damron added though that includes the caveat of "assuming no major setbacks" as construction is wrapped up over the spring months.
"Our contractor, PF Moon Incorporated is completing their work against our timeline as we projected," Damron said. "The EPD was pleased with our progress thus far, and will be back for plant start-up and testing closer to our completion date."
The team who came for a visit on Feb. 19 also got a tour of the site and both Mulco and Ammons Springs.
"The visit was beneficial for us to discuss the functional aspect of the plant, helping us meet EPD staedning requirements as well as listening to suggestions for a smooth start-up and bringing the plant online," Damron said. "Their support and understand of how the new plant will fit into our system is critical. We look forward to working with EPD for a successful launch and continued operations into the future."
Joining EPD locally on the tour from PCWA included the organization’s office manager Jill Price and Superintendent Ryan Prince. Wood, along with Lou Vanscoy from P.F. Moon and Company and Wayne Brown, the site consultant, were also on hand.