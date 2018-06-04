Getting a new water plant online for Mulco and Ammon Springs is moving ahead despite recent wet weather, and is still on track for completion sometime in the next two years according to General Manager Jack Damron.
The first stage in the new project is each day coming closer to being ready for the new water treatment plant, with piping along Youngs Farm Road away from where the new facility will be getting an upgrade.
Damron said that stage of the project is each day getting closer to the next phase, when they’ll connect up pipe already laid with still to come installation underneath driveways.
He added that overall work was keeping on schedule.
Once piping work and site preparation is all done, construction crews can move onward to starting work on the water treatment plant itself.
The project will cost several million dollars, being funded by bonds sold back in March. Damron estimated a completion time around 20 months.
The project will run East-West along Youngs Farm Road just off Highway 27 North from Ammons Spring to Mulco Spring in Antioch. There will be construction traffic, workers, and equipment in the area, so please use additional care while travelling in this area.
No road closures are expected on Youngs Farm Road during the construction process, Damron said.
Work began on April 23, and fortunately the weather hasn’t made a major impact on laying new piping for water to flow.