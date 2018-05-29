A water main break on Young's Farm Road has knocked out service for customers in the area, but the Polk County Water Authority is on the job.
The outage was reported on the Water Authority's Facebook page. They additionally added apologies for the inconvenience.
General manager Jack Damron said the outage was reported earlier this morning, and was repaired by 8 a.m. by crews sent out to the scene.
"It takes a little while to get the water back on," he said. "We have to flush hydrants, and the line, but customers should be back online now."