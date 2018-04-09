Program begins on May 1, local residents must opt-out in person at billing offices
Water customers in Rockmart who don't wish to participate in a program only have a few more weeks to decide whether they want to participate in a program that will help save them money when leaks are found and costs go up for using the taps.
The city's Water Leak Protection Program will get underway on May 1, and is designed to ensure that when a customer has a water leak they can have their bills adjusted to avoid paying huge costs that aren't necessarily their fault.
The city will adjust bills upward of $750 per year, which is meant to both lighten the burden on both the city and the customer. However once that limit is reached, customers are responsible for bills if leaks continue.
So beginning with water bills due on May 15, customers who don't opt out of the program before then will see $3 added to each eligible account on a monthly basis to cover the new program's overall costs.
Additionally, the program only applies to residential customers.
Local schools, businesses, industrial sites and multi-family accounts -- with the exception of those individually metered multi-family services -- aren't eligible for the program.
Those who choose to opt-out must complete the form in person at the City of Rockmart's water department billing office at city hall, located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart.
For more details about the “Water Leak Protection Program” please contact our office at 770-684-5454 or email the City Clerk at pherring@rockmart-ga.gov,