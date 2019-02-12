The Polk County Water Authority's February meeting for the Board of Directors is being pushed back a week to accommodate employees being off for a federal holiday.
PCWA officials announced this morning that their regularly scheduled meeting for next Monday, Feb. 18, is being held a week later to observe President's Day at the Water Authority. Employees get off for the day like other county government employees as one of several during the year on the schedule.
The meeting is now scheduled for Monday, February 25.
Call the Water Authority at 770-748-6001 for more on how to get agendas and participate in the February session.