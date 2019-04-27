The ruling over an injunction sought by Polk County in their lawsuit with Waste Industries to address issues at the landfill is expected this week after a second round in court in April to allow the defense to address their side of the argument over whether a soil cover over the daily working face should be required or not.
The attorneys for Waste Industries called four of the company’s employees to the stand during the second day of testimony on April 23 to explain why putting a layer of soil over the top of the working face is not a good idea, and will potentially cause problems down the line.
Attorneys on both sides were also given the chance to present closing arguments in the injunction hearing before Judge Adele Grubbs of Cobb County, who sought something simple from both sides: a summary of what each one wants to achieve.
Polk County filed an injunction against ETC of Georgia, owned by Waste Industries after they were bought out several years ago, to require a six inch soil cover be placed over the working face of the landfill daily, keep it in place, and immediately cover sludges and other odorous loads of waste that come in immediately. They also sought additional requirements to better record and investigate odor complaints to determine source patterns, expand the gas collection system and use misting deodorizers.
Both sides have agreed with Kent McCormick’s assessment in a report he testified about generating along with an updated set of recommendations previously reported about that cite that most of the items are already being done by Waste Industries. It is the first two items at question: using the six inches of daily cover, and making sure it stays in place that the county ultimately wants out of the injunction, while Waste Industries argues it will create several problems in the near and long term.
Additionally, the county wants an appointed representative to check and ensure it is being done for a temporary period of at least 60 days to determine whether the cover is alleviating odor complaints, the buzzard population and more that have been documented and testified upon in court during the first hearing day in mid-April.
In a filing in December 2018, the county also requested a motion to allow them unannounced and unsupervised visits to the landfill via an appointed representative to inspect operations at the landfill ahead of their request for an injunction.
Here’s a rundown of testimony from employees of Waste Industries during the April 23 hearing:
Soil cover
The man on the ground who provides daily direction to crews on site for the Grady Road Landfill is Jim Cummings. Whereas George Gibbons is the manager of the landfill itself for Waste Industries, Cummings role is to make sure that heavy equipment operators on the ground are putting waste where it is planned to go as part of the overall plan to fill the airspace vertically.
Cummings testified both about the current operations of the landfill and his role to ensure safety of the site in a variety of areas, from the personnel on the ground to ensuring the Grady Road site is in compliance with state and federal regulations over waste disposal.
He’s in his fifth year as operations manager at the Grady Road Landfill, having come from a job with Waste Industries with the same duties in Wake County, North Carolina. In 12 years with Waste Industries and before that with Waste Management. Cummings began his career in solid waste management as a heavy equipment operator, and has moved up in management positions along the way learning in the field.
After explaining how the operations at the landfill work on a daily basis in its current form using tarping as a solution, Cummings went through his reasoning why he believes the use of daily soil cover is a bad idea. He also said he believed through his years of experience that the use of Top Coat on the trash in the working face — now prohibited after the permit was pulled by the state’s division of the Environmental Protection Division via a similar product use was previously allowed called Posi-Shell — was effective.
“Top Coat allowed us to do, for instance — if pushing garbage up a lane to a point, and then we could spray it on the area it’ll be used again for tomorrow,” he said.
Cummings testified that it is his belief that if the six inches of daily cover soil requested by the county is used, it’ll cause problems with the gas collection system already installed and will create areas where leachate will collect and break out the sides of the landfill.
“Using dirt daily, it is filling the landfill up with dirt,” Cummings testified. “Dirt also creates a barrier with the leachate collection system. It can’t get out as easily.”
Though Cummings did testify that when the landfill is closed on the weekends, a six inch covering is used during the break between Saturday evenings and when operations begin again on Sunday mornings. Cummings said too they don’t allow any sludges leftover after wastewater processing is brought in after 3 p.m., to avoid future odor issues. Additionally, when questioned about his experience with previous landfill that stuck with a daily cover of six inches of soil, the odor issues were actually worse.
When questioned by County Attorney Brad McFall during cross examination, Cummings did admit he was well aware of complaints made by neighbors, and that he’d had several conversations with his boss George Gibbons about the problems and potential solutions, like the air cannons in use during the daytime hours to keep black buzzards away from the site. He added he was previously unaware of cattle deaths reported by neighbors during the April 17 hearings.
McFall also pressed Cummings that soil cover was more about the potential financial loss of air space that translates into additional tipping fees for trash over the longevity of the landfill as a main contributor to the push against dirt versus tarps.
He was also questioned about an incident where neighbors had photographed a weekend in previous years when the working face was left uncovered by dirt, which claims of heavy rain showers at the time made it impossible to move dirt to cover the trash brought in over a Saturday morning.
The Nasal Ranger
In the April 17 hearing, Polk County brought up several people to the stand who talked about a device called the Nasal Ranger, which allows for the direction of smells and their intensity to be measured in a specific way.
The man who sniffs out odor issues at the Grady Road Landfill for Waste Industries was brought up to the stand to provide a more specific explanation of how the device works and his use of it in the field as Site Compliance Manager Michael Birch took the stand on behalf of his company.
Defense attorneys questioned Birch over his use of the Nasal Ranger and what his findings are in reports he generates in the field, alongside his own records of complaints phoned in from the landfill’s neighbors.
First, Birch talked about the device itself. After taking a course provided by the manufacturer and gaining a certification via an inspector’s test, Birch was sent into the field to use something that looks like a telescope for a nose. A pair of ports on one end go into the nostrils, while on the other an entry port with several nozzles that are the receptors of the device.
Introduced in 1958, the Nasal Ranger works off of the idea of detection threshold predetermined off of regular breathing to help find the direction and intensity of the source of an odor.
“The operator determines what the odor is,” Birch said. “The device itself quantifies the strength of the odor.”
What Birch does is take measurements from four predetermined points outside of the landfill itself in spots close to the land of neighbors and the old entry gate at Grady Road, as examples. He records what he smells and the intensity of what he’s picking up in a log generated by the Nasal Ranger manufacturer on a scale ranging from a level of 60, 30, 15, 7, 4, and 2, based on the size of the receptors allowing air into a barrel that then connects to the ports where the nostrils take in a sniff. Each sniff requires a neutralized barrel, and calibration from the operator to ensure they are breathing properly. Based on the scale provided by Nasal Ranger for an odor nuisance, a 7 is bad. Birch said the highest ever detected odor he’s found in his time recording scents around the landfill, it has gotten to a 4.
Not all smells are created equal as several factors go into how bad they can be. For instance, the humidity will hold or help dissipate a bad smell depending on it levels, whereas hot weather the smell of rotten trash might be more acute than in cold. Direction of wind and its speed can mean smells are blown away or can linger on a breeze.
Birch pointed to all this and also stated when questioned by the defense the odors he mainly picked up in the area around the landfill included Bounty fabric sheets coming from a dryer close by, or fresh cut grass.
He also testified about his interactions with neighbors who complained about odor issues in and around Grady Road, and among those claimed that Glenn Campbell had requested payment for three dead cattle that were killed by black buzzards at the landfill in a phone conversation. Campbell testified previously that he had never requested any payment for his losses to buzzards, but that Waste Industries had paid for car washes when the roadway was covered with mud from trucks entering and leaving the site without going through a truck wash.
Under cross examination, Birch did testify that the extent of his training on the equipment was a four hour course with exercises conducted online.
The equipment cost Waste Industries $2,400, along with the $300 training course for Birch.
Operations issues
When it comes to who makes decisions about how to fix issues at landfills, usually managers on the local level turn to a technical advisor within the company at Waste Industries to help. With long experience in landfill construction and design, the Vice President of Capital Projects David Peppers is also responsible within the company to advise those like George Gibbons when they come upon odor issues, or controlling the buzzards around a landfill.
When questioned by the defense, Peppers went over his history with sites after obtaining his education at Louisiana State in professional geology: His 32 year career included almost 20 years with larger competitor Waste Management, and then up to 13 years with Waste Industries.
He’s been in charge of landfills himself at sites in Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Peppers, who took the stand at the end of the day following additional testimony from Gibbons about landfill operations and to answer specific questions about operations, talked about his involvement with the Grady Road Landfill since 2008.
When questioned by attorneys for Waste Industries, he was able to point out that the county’s original request to the state’s Environmental Protection Division for the use of tarps as an alternative daily cover of the working face of the landfill is one Polk County sought, not Waste Industries.
Use of six inches of ground cover is one area taught in the manual that SWANA (the Solid Waste Association of North America) uses to teach new landfill operators and employees the proper way of disposing and burying of trash. It also has an additional section on how alternative daily covers can be utilized as well for a variety of purposes. Peppers also got to testify about the manual when questioned by his attorneys, and about inspections scores from the EPD on the landfill, which have in six out of the past seven cases been scored 100’s.
He contended that those scores do include a requirement for the landfill to undertake “air protection” measures at the landfill, mainly surrounding its use of a gas system.
That gas system collects methane and burns it off within a covered flare at the landfill, and when it is coming out of the ground and into collection wells also at a molecular level picks up sulfur-based compounds, which provide the rotten odors found in garbage and sludges from waste treatment plants, as examples.
The Standard Journal reached out to SWANA to find out additional information about how the two different uses of cover for a landfill are taught, but at press time had yet received an official response.
McFall, who took over the cross-examination of Peppers, asked pointedly if “the buck stopped with him” when it came to permitted operations at Waste Industries’ managed sites like the Grady Road Landfill. He also had to admit that Peppers and the county traded several letters over the years trying to get Waste Industries to address complaints from neighboring residents over odor and buzzard issues. At least three letters — one in 2014, 2015 and 2018 even mention complaints coming to him as far back as 2009.
Peppers also had to admit many of the solutions that Waste Industries have tried ultimately came down to recommendations made by himself, including the use of Posi-Shell, later replaced by the unpermitted use of Top Coat.
He still disagreed with the use of six inches of soil cover when pressed by McFall, citing issues like leachate breakouts and gas pockets as real concerns for future safe operations.
Peppers did say that if permitted to do so stripping the daily cover might be a middle ground solution, and he was surprised by the recommendation made in the April 17 hearing. He was also pressed by McFall to explain how the SWANA manual even provides that six inches of soil cover is the best solution, and why he differs with it.
He was also questioned about the now denied permit to use Posi-Shell, and why it had his signature on it and not that of the county’ chair of the commission.
“We shouldn’t have done that,” Peppers admitted. “In the interest of doing the right thing, we made an error.”
McFall also questioned Peppers’ contention that EPD grading of the landfill, and during his questioning pushed for an admission that despite the defense’s claims that air quality reports are a judgment on odor, they actually aren’t.
Before Peppers took the stand, Gibbons was called up to testify for the defense after spending time on the witness stand on April 17 being questioned by the prosecution.
He was asked about a demonstration of Top Coat for County Commissioners Hal Floyd and former Commissioner Jose Iglesias and about their impressions of the material, and that it had proved effective against odor control when coupled with a deodorizing agent.
Gibbons was also questioned about photographs of the landfill posted on Facebook by Glenn Campbell, about how only a small number of people are responsible for the majority of the complaints about the landfill, and the several different options that Waste Industries have tried to control smells and the buzzard population.
He additionally explained that a change in procedure on water testing explained previous comments about how plain plastic water bottles were being used as sample collectors, and not a bottle designed for the process. Gibbons said he previously before a new lab technician for the City of Cedartown was hired had brought in samples using empty bottles he filled with leachate water from the landfill for testing and was told at the time that it was allowed, but then he was told that sample collection bottles and a “proper chain of custody” would have to be followed.
“At no time did we submit clean water to test,” Gibbons said.
What’s next?
After making a decision over how to move forward on the request to use soil cover and allow for inspections, attorneys from both Polk County and Waste Industries will still have to sit to discuss a pair of money-related issues still part of the complaint.
Polk County is seeking some $203,181.49 based on their amended complaint filed earlier this year for a period of August 2005 through March 207 for fuel fees charged to the county by Waste Industries, but aren’t part of the Operating Agreement between the two. Those fuel fees also include a $68,000 prejudgment interest amount for the overcharges.
They also seek another $451,582.90 and prejudgment interest of $162,000 over unpaid host fees from Waste Industries as well, based on waste brought into the landfill on Saturdays that they allege the company haven’t paid from April 2007 to the present.
In total, that is $884,764.39 the county seeks in their complaint before the court over landfill operations.
Either outside mediation over the lawsuit or additional filings and court dates between the two sides will be required before the case is resolved. In the county’s opening statements on April 17, Flint said it was his hopes to avoid bringing the matter before a jury and settling the financial portions of the suit in mediation.