Want to make sure your child in the back is riding in a seat that is still able to protect them in the worst case scenario? Then it is time to stop by Walmart this Saturday in Rockmart for a checkup.
The Polk County Police Department is holding their annual Car Seat Check on Saturday and are partnering with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Health for the free event. Those who stop by can get a free inspections of their seats, and officers have several to replace those that are worn out with a limited supply of new seats on a first come, first serve basis.
The state-certified officers will be out inspecting seats on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Car seats have a limited lifespan and expire after six years of use based on when it was manufactured, and not when it was purchased. Though a seat should last through at least one child, a car seat that has been in a vehicle during a collision needs to be immediately replaced. Stress fractures in the seat can develop due to crashes.
Alongside the car seat check, the Police Department is partnering with Great Clips’ Rockmart location for a canned food drive for the holiday season as well. Those who bring canned goods to Great Clips will get a $2 discount on a haircut for their donation from the salon.
Officer Andy Anderson, who is helping organize both events, said the canned items will be donated along to a local food bank to help those in need enjoy the holiday season.
“Myself, Chief Kenny Dodd and the Polk County Police Department continually strives to help the community,” he said. “It is as much our job to ensure our children are riding safely around on our roadways, and to help families who will otherwise go hungry.”
Donations for the canned food drive can be made ahead of the event. Those interested in more information on how to help or about the car seat inspection event can contact Anderson at the Polk County Police Department at 770-747-7331.