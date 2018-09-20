Walmart officials said an open investigation prevents them from commenting on files previously found at city hall in Aragon that included un-cashed checks and other documents from the tenure of former City Clerk Lori Dunn.
The Standard Journal reached out to Walmart’s corporate media relations department to find out additional information about the check submitted to the City of Aragon on June 15, 2012 in the amount of $1,000. Additionally, information was sought about the purchase of four items using cash totaling $765.31 on Sept. 27, 2012 from the Walmart in Rockmarton Sept. 27 at 5:46 p.m.
Both documents were part of the hundreds of pages turned over to Williamson and Co., and no explanation was immediately provided for why the check was never deposited, or why the receipt was included.
Walmart was specifically asked about the specific contents of the receipt, which in notes on the purchases included “OB IPN4S” for $34, a laptop case for $34, “notebooks” listed for $598.00, and a $69 2-year service agreement.
The receipt also noted the purchase was made with $780.00 in cash, with $14.69 received in change.
When Walmart replied to a follow-up request about the two items, they said the check was passed along to the appropriate internal authorities, and that no information could be provided at this time since the receipt was part of an open investigation.
A second inquiry was made to see who was investigating the receipt and to determine what the check was for, but as of this morning no reply was received.
A request was made to the City of Aragon to inspect the equipment, or provide documents to show it was a purchase approved and used by the city. The request was noted as received this morning.
Former Mayor Ken Suffridge was asked about his recollections at the time about purchases from Walmart using cash, and whether he approved them.
Suffridge said he wasn’t in the office that day, and that a review of daily diaries he kept during his tenure as mayor includes nothing about a purchase.
“I have serious doubts if this is something I authorized, especially a cash purchase,” Suffridge said in an e-mail response inquiring about the purchase. “If I recall, when I came on board, Lori (Dunn) was using a “limited” credit card that was usually at its limits.”
Additional documents requested from the City of Aragon following the Williamson and Company report are still under review, and inquiries are being made to those who made payments for garbage accounts, citations, licenses and taxes by check, but were never cashed.
Those documents were found in May 2017 in a filing cabinet following Dunn’s resignation from the city. This came more than two years after Suffridge gave her the choice of resigning or taking a lower position with the city following a probationary period over her handling of financial matters.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said they were waiting on city officials to gather information before they began any inquiry into the matter after the checks were discovered last summer.
No change has been announced about that position.