Organizers are hoping that cancer survivors and those who support the efforts to bring an end to horrible diseases will come out and participate in a forthcoming event in Cedartown.
Main Street will play host to the inaugural Breast Cancer — Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk coming up on Saturday, October 12 on Main Street starting at 10 a.m.
The event, being organized through the efforts of April Welch, seeks to bring together people who have suffered from cancers and raise awareness of the diseases, but also to encourage regular and early testing and healthy living.
Ideal Bakery on South Main Street will act as the starting point, and will continue onward to One Door Polk where plans for speakers from Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center and more are planning to take the podium.
There will also be free giveaways and light refreshments following the event.
Organizers are asking participants to either wear a pink or blue t-shirt to show their solidarity with those who have survived the battle with breast or prostate cancer, and in memory of loved ones taken by the diseases.
Sponsors include Floyd Polk Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Those interested in helping out additionally can contact Welch at 678-988-1499.