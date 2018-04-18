The City of Rockmart has several events planned to help celebrate in the coming days as Georgia Cities Week is held throughout the state.
Events coming up starting on April 24 in Rockmart for the week include a Health Walk being held in conjunction with Polk Medical Center, a Thursday night concert and cookout with a rising local talent on stage, and a family movie night to wrap up the week.
Next Tuesday’s celebration of Georgia Cities Week kicks off with the Health Walk sponsored by Polk Medical Center as part of their Live Well Polk! initiative.
Local residents are invited to take part in 2-mile health walk on the Silver Comet Trail from 6 to 8 p.m., with the course a mile out and a mile back for participants. Those who want to register can go to tinyurl.com/RockmartHealthWalk to help organizers know how many people will be attending.
Prizes will be given away at the end of the walk, including an Apple Watch, prize packs, and a boy’s and girl’s bicycle.
“We are thrilled to work with Jeff Ellis and his excellent team in Rockmart to put together the first of what we hope will be an annual health walk during Georgia cities week,” said Matt Gorman, Polk Medical Center Administrator. “One of the goals of our Live Well Polk! initiative is to encourage folks to get outside and get active and what better way to do that than enjoy a beautiful spring walk with your neighbors in Polk County?”
Following the walk up on Thursday night is a special concert and cookout being held by the citizens, and all are invited to take part in this free event.
Local American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman and his band The Southern Boys will be playing during the event being held in downtown Rockmart in front of the Rockmart History Museum on Marble Street.
Food is also free during the event as well, and council members will be among those helping to work the grill next Thursday night. The April 26 concert begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 8:30 p.m.
Wrapping up Georgia Cities Week will be a free movie night for the community at Hilburn Field. Local residents will get to enjoy the animated hit “Coco” along with refreshments at Rockmart High School’s old football stadium behind city hall.
The Friday, April 27 movie night is being sponsored by Meggitt, and gates will open at 8 p.m.
Rockmart is among the three cities in Polk County celebrating Georgia Cities Week to cap off the month, and others around the state are also holding events during the week of April 22 through 26.