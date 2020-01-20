Come take to the street this afternoon to help honor Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an annual event in downtown Cedartown.
The MLK Organization of Cedartown, Letitia S Morgan, Founder cordially invites the whole community to the 15th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk getting underway this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to gather at the corner of Rock and Thompson Streets. The walk will head down Main Street northward toward Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 for a celebration following the event.
"Our Hispanic Community will be expressing what the MLK Dream means to them," organizers reported. "The walk is hosted this year by the Wares Grove Baptist Church of Cedartown, Rev. Gilbert Richardson, Pastor."
Richardson is also this year's guest speaker for the event.
Following the ceremony, the community is invited to Turner Street Center for Hot Chili and other refreshments. Also ending with free groceries for those in need being handed out at the Center.