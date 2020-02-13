A documentary about the work being done at Community Share Ministries in Cedartown took honors at a recent film festival in central Texas.
The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival hosted their inaugural event during the weekend of February 6 through Feb. 8, and among the pictures showing to sold-out audiences during the event was "Making A Difference."
A premiere event for the film focusing on the mission of Community Share Ministries in Cedartown was held at West Cinema back in October 2019. The documentary shares the vision of Katherine Dudley as she followed along the ministry and mission of the organization founded and headed by Jason Slaughter at the start of 2019.
The film took the GB Lindsey Family Audience Award in the inaugural festival that featured more than 60 films brought from around the globed screened at 11 participating venues.
Festival participants also enjoyed Hollywood studio movie releases presented at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, professional education workshops, and community gatherings throughout the town of Waco.
"We are truly over the moon with the tremendous support we have received from the Waco community and the filmmakers for our inaugural film festival," states Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, Founder of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. "Our film festival was an outstanding first step in our attempt to leverage the power of storytelling to open hearts and minds, while bringing the Waco community together, and ultimately, doing our part to positively impact the film industry by presenting more diverse voices."
Dudley and Slaughter were both on hand for the weekend event and were presented the Audience Award during the closing night awards ceremony and Pre-Oscars Party on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Slaughter said, “It was an honor to be apart of the Film Festival, with over 1700 entries, and we were selected along with 72 films that would be viewed."
"We were one of the six winners that took home an award," he added. "I am humbled and numb, because I did not expect to win. But God!"
Community Share Ministries is located at 1116 N. Main St., Cedartown and its thrift store is open 8:30 to 5 p.m. six days a week - closed on Sundays - and provides a variety of services to the community. Those who want to help the organization can learn more at their website www.helpcommunityshare.com.