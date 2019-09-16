Voting is coming to a close this week for the best of the best in 120 different categories locally in the 5th annual Best of Polk awards, and those who want to see their favorite business win have until Friday to get online and get their ballots cast.
Those who want to take part can head to TheBestofPolk.com through this Friday, September 20 to cast ballots in major areas of everyday life like shopping, real estate and finance, or health and wellness to others like kids and education, beauty and food and drink.
Additional categories include auto and recreational vehicles, and entertainment and recreation.
Note that this year, The Best of Polk will not accept any paper ballots cast and only votes that are cast online will be accepted.
Voting began on August 28, and as of press time late last week there were more than 33,000 votes cast in the variety of categories we’re featuring for our fifth year.
Nominations ran from mid-June through mid-July. Head over to the website for more about how to participate. Winners will be announced later this year.