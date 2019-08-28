Voting opens today to decide the best of the best in 120 different categories locally in the 5th annual Best of Polk awards, and those who want to see their favorite business win have just a few weeks to participate.
Those who want to take part can head to TheBestofPolk.com through Friday, September 20 to cast ballots in major areas of everyday life like shopping, real estate and finance, or health and wellness to others like kids and education, beauty and food and drink.
Additional major categories include auto and recreational vehicles, and entertainment and recreation.
Note that this year, The Best of Polk will not accept any paper ballots cast and only votes that are cast online will be accepted. A sample ballot for readers to see who is nominated will be included in this week’s paper and on our Facebook page.
Nominations ran from mid-June through mid-July. Head over to the website for more about how to participate.