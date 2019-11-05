Polls are now closed in Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon for a trio of municipal elections for the cities and brings to an end the 2019 campaign season.
The final tally for ballots was not yet available as the close of election day came, but the Board of Elections is now at work counting in preparation to announce the results of this year's campaign for Mayor in Rockmart, new council members in Aragon and Cedartown's special election to replace a commissioner.
Voters went to the polls to decide between four candidates in Aragon's council race at the community center throughout the day. This year's slate of candidates included incumbent Judd Fee, former council member Buddy Tanner, Mike Long Jr. and Gary Shindelbower.
The race for Mayor in Rockmart was being decided between former council member Sherman Ross and Mark Lumpkin. Cedartown's special election to fill the seat left open by the resignation of Jordan Hubbard stood between Sam Branch and Randell Brazier.
The Standard Journal will be updating live from the Board of Elections office in Cedartown with updates as they become available.
Check throughout the evening for periodic updates on vote tallies in each race below until counting is completed:
Aragon Council Race
Judd Fee (I): 0
Mike Long: 0
Gary Shindelbower: 0
Buddy Tanner: 0
Rockmart Mayor's Race:
Sherman Ross: 0
Mark Lumpkin: 0
Cedartown City Commission:
Sam Branch: 0
Randell Brazier: 0