Drivers on Prospect Road near the convenience center have probably passed the trio of headstones that sit near the road many a time and haven’t given much thought as to why the family was buried in that particular spot.
Those particular graves are the final resting spot of William Freeman and his family, who were buried at the Cotton Hill Cemetery in Aragon in the years before and after the establishment of Shady Grove Methodist Episcopal Church that later moved. They are just a few of the more than 180 graves found within the cemetery that at one point in recent months was a swampy, thick wooded mess.
Now volunteers are collaborating to not only preserve what is left of Cotton Hill Cemetery, but also to save the rich history the final resting places of African Americans from Polk County contain as well.
The effort began during the winter when J.R. Forsyth took up efforts to begin cleaning up around the headstones for Freeman and his family.
He decided earlier in the year to cut down the grass, and as he began to explore the land he became curious as to what all was being hidden by the thick undergrowth of consecrated ground that was reclaimed by woods and water.
“All of this was a swamp,” Forsyth said. “I thought it was kind of bad for the graves to be in that shape. I brought my weed eater down here and my scythe and got around those first headstones. After I did that a few times, I thought maybe I should try and get in touch with whoever owns the land.”
He wrote a letter to the church after he put in some research time, and “a little while went by. I was at home one day and the phone rang, and one of the members called me up and told me the story.”
Now the goal of the group of volunteers organized on Facebook is to preserve what is left of the cemetery, and attempt to find all the graves within. It isn’t an easy task, since clearing work continues on the property that was formerly home to a church now moved to Highway 101, not far from its first home in the cemetery.
“I enjoy going to old cemeteries and looking at old headstones, and it’s cool to find something like this in our hometown,” Forsyth said. “It felt to me like it was something that needed to be preserved, and once I saw how much work was involved — which was a lot — I ran an ad on Facebook and a few of my buddies (Mike Walker and Robbie James) here saw it, they got with me and we started volunteering.”
Most of the graves so far have been found through dowsing rods, which point or cross each other in the hand of those familiar with their use to point out whether a grave is underfoot. Through that effort, some 186 graves and counting have been found. Additionally, Forsyth said some of the original headstones were uncovered and have been propped back up.
Volunteers aren’t 100 percent certain, but they believe that Shady Grove Methodist Episcopal Church was built after the cemetery was in use. The church, established and built in 1915, is younger than some of the headstones that remain at Cotton Hill Cemetery.
Stories of tragedy are found in Cotton Hill Cemetery. Take the story of Ella Eliza Stocks, a three-day old child who was buried on the grounds.
The infant had suffered a stomach aneurysm in the few days following her birth. Her grave is the smallest thus found by volunteers, and information was known about her because of historical data on hand for her death. Her funeral included an escort by the Fraternal Order of Police’s Lodge No. 6425 more than a century ago.
Another is the story of the Davis brothers, who died two years before the establishment of Shady Grove Church.
Ozzie and Thomas Davis both worked together at the Aragon Mill and died in a workplace accident side-by-side on January 13, 1913. The pair were involved in an elevator shaft accident, and their headstone can still be found in the cemetery as well.
It was one of the first headstones that Forsyth found in his exploration of the property. They’ve had to excavate some headstones in the process of the clean-up, which is still ongoing.
Though some stories like this exist due to the historical record, a majority of the graves at Cotton Hill are unidentified people. They were buried with either a simple wooden cross or pieces of slate, and markers have long since disappeared.
The reason why markers are gone has more to do with the disposition of the roadway and the land. When Prospect Road was improved and paved, the roadway itself was moved several feet above the level of the cemetery, and no ditching work was completed to keep the site from flooding. Forsyth said this a real concern for future preservation efforts of Cotton Hill, since any work they do now might be washed away by future flooding events.
Forsyth said he learned that at one point a bulldozer was brought in to level the property which also disturbed a majority of the headstones on sight.
“No one really knows how big it is back here,” he said. “When I got their permission to clean up, and once the water dried up, you couldn’t hardly walk through any of the area.”
Greg Gray, local historian and president of Polk’s cemetery association, said that the organization was aware of the existence of the graves for the Freeman family near the roadside and had attempted cleanup efforts in the past, but didn’t get far in the process.
He said the association is participating with the volunteer efforts and have plans to also provide them with signage for the cemetery itself.
The volunteer group preserving Cotton Hill have also received assistance from local businesses, who provided help with materials for a driveway and materials they’ll use to build a flower bed where the church’s foundation was in past years.
Shady Grove Methodist Episcopal sat at the Cotton Hill site from 1915 when it was built until 1946, when it was moved due to heavy flooding. The church was organized by Frank and Octavia Hutchens, Tobe and Dora Burge, Claude and Lizzie Freeman and Steven and Ida Hudson, among others. The entire structure was picked up and moved to avoid damage from water.
Plans include utilizing the cornerstones to make a flower bed to help beautify the area.
Church members have also gotten involved in helping to track down information.
What the volunteer group hopes to achieve is finding all the graves they can, and then if donations can provide materials put up a slate marker at each of the 180-plus final resting places within Cotton Hill.
“We’ve done all this without any money. Every bit of this,” Forsyth said. “All we want to do is preserve this for future generations.”
He also is seeking additional information about who might be buried at Cotton Hill Cemetery. They don’t have a lot of information, and what research they’ve been able to accomplish is based on the headstones found and stood back up, or pieced together.
“We enjoy doing this, we’d like to have a little more help,” Forsyth said.
Forsyth requests that if anyone can provide historical information about Cotton Hill Cemetery or wish to help with making donations of time or materials to help with cleanup efforts, contact him at 678-246-8741, or Tina Williams at 770-684-6730.
Donations can be sent to the Polk County Cemetery Preservation at P.O. Box 203 in Cedartown. Find the group on Facebook by searching for Restore Cotton Hill.