Executive Director Randy Cook is asking for those who are willing to help with cleanup efforts at a variety of places — like the Pinhoti Trailheads or Seaborn Jones Park as examples — so that when others go to enjoy the trails, parks and other recreation areas in Polk County, they aren’t littered by trash.
The idea is to supplement the efforts undertaken by work being done by municipalities’ public works departments, or DNR in the case of the J.L. Lester Wildlife Management Area’s entrances, Cook said.
“Hopefully we can take back our green spaces,” he said. “We have a lot of green spaces, and that’s not including the whole of the Silver Comet. That’s just the trail heads, the parks and such.”
Cook’s goal is to get dozens of volunteers to sign up in intervals to provide just a small amount of their time picking up trash around the county with the goal in mind that the less there is to gather up in the green spaces, the more likely the idea of anti-litter campaigns will take greater hold throughout the community.
He added that in places like Seaborn Jones Park, the city makes great efforts to maintain the space but that the homeless and visitors leave behind as much as they bring with them to the areas.
“We’re hoping to go above and beyond what the city does here and elsewhere,” Cook said.
Signups are already underway, and he’s got a growing list of people who are willing to help. The areas that Cook seeks help with include Seaborn Jones Park, Tom Pittman Field, Nathan Dean Park, the Coots Lake, Grady Road, Van Wert and Don Williams trailheads on the east side of the county.
Peek Park, Turner Street Park, Big Springs Park, the J.L. Lester Wildlife Management Area parking lot, the Pinhoti Trailhead parking lot on Old Jackson Chapel Road, the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot’s trailhead area, the Esom Hill trailhead and the Martin trailhead on the western side of the county make up the list, and need many more volunteers to help.
Those who also want to participate can contact Cook by calling 678-246-1083 to learn more, or by e-mailing him at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Along with volunteer help, donations for Keep Polk Beautiful are also needed and appreciated.