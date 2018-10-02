When people want clean drinking water, they usually don’t think too much about what is coming out of their tap. It’s clear, it’s processed, and when it goes down the drain more plants will filter that water too.
Yet the streams, creeks, lakes and rivers that provide water to places near and far could all use some tender love and care from time to time. The less trash that can wash downstream, the better the water is for everyone else who wants to drink it.
That’s why local volunteers spent a recent morning in Rockmart moving slowly alongside Euharlee Creek and sought out every scrap of garbage that is in a spot it shouldn’t be.
Keep Polk Beautiful organized the annual volunteer cleanup on the eastern side of Polk County this year, collecting dozens of bags of rubbish meant for the Grady Road Landfill, and not a local waterway.
More than 100 came out to volunteer for the Saturday, Sept. 22 event.
“We’ve got groups going out everywhere,” said Randy Cook, executive director of Keep Polk Beautiful on the morning of the event.
The group received 100 different shirt sizes and colors to give out during the event as well, and collected dozens of bags of trash out of the creek.
It’s one of many efforts undertaken by Keep Polk Beautiful annually.
The organization also utilizes education opportunities in local classrooms to make sure that students are learning about the importance of litter clean-up, and how they can help.
Cook last year took a triplet goats into local schools to help provide lessons on keeping Polk County clean, and this year plans a similar program.