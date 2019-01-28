Here's a chance to make a positive impact on a child's life coming up this weekend.
Chick-fil-A is calling on volunteers to step up and act as a "dad" for a special date night coming up from 3 to 8 p.m. this Saturday. Any age person can assist in the event, and dinner is provided by Chick-fil-A on the house.
Additionally, volunteers who take part can earn a free gift card for playing the role of "dad" on Saturday. The dinner will be held at First Baptist Church of Rockmart.
Those interested can e-mail Helen Riley at marketing@cfarockmart.com to help.