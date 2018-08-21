The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs and Rockmart Lady Jackets faced down over the weekend with the volleyball season now well underway, and each team looking to pick up wins as they continue on this week at home and on the road.
Over on the west side of the county, the Lady Bulldogs opened up with a pair of losses and a win over their rival to wrap up their first few days in competition.
They took a 2-1 loss to the Darlington Lady Tigers and the same to the Southeast Whitfield Lady Raiders in their 2018 home opener in a round robin on Aug. 16 in Cedartown.
In opening play, the Lady Raiders and Lady Bulldogs traded a set win a piece in their game on Thursday, with Southeast Whitfield scoring 25-11 in the first set, and Cedartown narrowly winning 25-23 in the second. The Lady Raiders rounded out play with a 15-7 finish.
Cedartown got their first win of their young season over Rockmart in the At the Rock tournament over the weekend on Saturday in a 2-0 finish.
Meanwhile the Lady Jackets volleyball team began their first week of games on the court, suffering from several losses, but hope to bounce back from the bad luck with upcoming games this week as their official season is now underway.
On Tuesday, Aug. 14, Rockmart played their first game of the season, losing to Cartersville 2-0 in set play. Later in the week on Thursday, Rockmart lost a tough game to Paulding County with a 2-0. Again that night, the Jackets faced Douglas County, losing with a final score of 2-0.
At their annual fundraiser event, Rockmart hosted 13 teams from surrounding areas for tournament play. The Lady Jackets played in four games, losing to Central, East Paulding, Chapel Hill, and Pepperell.
This week, the Rockmart girls will begin by hosting Central Carrollton at 5 p.m. and Woodland at 7 p.m. at home on Tuesday, August 21st. On Thursday, the Jackets will face Gordon Central at 5 p.m. and Armuchee at 7 p.m. at home.
On Saturday, the varsity team will travel to Darlington for another tournament while the junior varsity team will head to Rome for their first tournament experience of the season.
Cedartown has a busy week ahead as well. On Tuesday after press time they were set to host Hiram and Pepperell, then on Thursday coming up games against Temple and Haralson County.
The Lady Bulldogs over the weekend are at Darlington for a forthcoming tournament and face the Lady Tigers again. They’ve in the week to come also have Temple, Douglas County, South Paulding and Rome.
Cedartown and Rockmart face off again for a second game of the season at Rockmart on Aug. 30.
- SJ Correspondent Lorene Parker contributed to this report.