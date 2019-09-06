The Lady Jackets hosted their annual weekend tournament to practice against big teams and raise money for their program.
The At The Rock all-day tournament event is the main fundraiser for Rockmart High’s volleyball program and was a great chance for the Lady Jackets to face area and region opponents as well as bigger schools in practice games that don't count towards their area or region standings .
The 2019 tournament was hosted last Saturday, August 31 and welcomed eight teams for play, including Rockmart (6-AA). Visiting teams were Sprayberry (6A), Villa Rica (5A), Hiram (5A), Calhoun (AAA), Gordon Central (AA), Armuchee (6-AA), and Model (6-AA).
Teams were divided into two pools for morning games in pool play, then seeded into a tournament bracket for afternoon games based on their performance earlier that morning.
Calhoun won the overall tournament championship title, while Villa Rica placed second and was recognized as runner-up. Both teams received trophies for their participation.