The Lady Jackets scored another win last week during an away game at Chattooga on their third playdate of the season.
The varsity team faced both AA Chattooga and 5A Rome last Tuesday, but fell short in a loss to the home team.
The impressive win was against the Lady Wolves in a three set match with final scores of 25-20, 25-17, and 16-14.
Head Coach Krissie Jackson is proud of the team for their win against the larger school, but feels they could have done more in the game against Chattooga.
“They weren't on track and focused yet,” Jackson said. She stated that the team did not have time to warm up, which really affected the game.
She added that the team’s communication and movement were lacking during both sets against the Lady Indians, which caused problems with teamwork and position coverage.
“They have the skills but I think they got frustrated with the events of the game,” Jackson said.
The game against Rome, however, was much more successful.
“The Rome game was amazing,” Jackson said. “The girls came together and worked as a team.”
She added that the players improved on using their communication skills and quickly moved to cover their areas throughout the matches.
The Lady Jackets are now preparing to travel to Pepperell for a 7-AA area matchup against the Lady Dragons and Gordon Central on Tuesday before they host their first home games of the season on Thursday against 5A Paulding County and 6-AA area opponent Temple and annual At The Rock Tournament on Saturday.
Jackson mentioned that the team will be focused on improving in areas such as serving and communication, as well as reviewing positions and coverage areas to ensure their rotations run smoothly.
Game times for Tuesday at Pepperell are still to be announced but Thursday’s home games will feature Rockmart against Temple at 5 p.m., Temple versus Paulding County at 6 p.m., and Rockmart facing Paulding County for the second time this year at 7 p.m.
The all-day tournament event on August 31 will begin with pool play games at 9 a.m.