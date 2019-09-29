The Rockmart Lady Jackets took some time out during recent matches, but haven’t had much luck on the courts as the season continues.
The team took a loss to Pepperell and Chattooga last week in home matches, and have some games left in the season heading into October.
Their Sept. 26 match against Chattooga was the team’s opportunity to celebrate the Class of 2020, which saw seniors Kinsley Woolfork, Iris Hudson and Lorene Parker were honored in their final weeks on the squad.
Rockmart plays on Tuesday after press time at home against Armuchee, hosts Heritage next Tuesday, and then heads to Adairsville to round out the season on Oct. 10.