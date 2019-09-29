The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs continue to battle on in play against area teams in recent days and took a few wins along the way.

The most recent information had the team at 18 wins after getting into play against Bremen, Pepperell and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in the final week of September. The Lady Bulldogs finished the week 2-1 based on information available at press time. They took wins over the Lady Dragons and Lady Blue Devils but dropped a loss to the Lady Warriors.

Cedartown plays at home Monday after press time hosting Rome and Northgate, and wraps up the season on Tuesday at Chattooga and Darlington.

