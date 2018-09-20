Dubbed 'Visions in Textiles', the Rockmart Cultural Art Center's newest exhibit sees the Art Gallery lined with decorative quilts and objects made from a variety of fibers and other mediums.
While it opened earlier on Aug. 31, it's not too late for art lovers to stop by and appreciate the exhibit that runs every Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. until October 27.
Featured artists include K. L. Alexander, Brenda Sprayberry Carroll, James C. Carroll, Susan Sprayberry Carroll, Cindy Christenson, Peggy Cline, Paul Craighead, Juan Carlos Gonzales, James Hill, Margaret Jacobs, Ruth Simon McRae, Anslie Philpot, Gary Shindlebower, and Susan Waters.
“We have quilts, paintings, photographs, weavings, even crocheted mushrooms - there are actually some clay pieces in this exhibit that have textiles embedded into them. There's quite a variety in this exhibit,” RCAC director Peggy Cline said.
Refreshments were served as numerous patrons browsed and discussed the art.
Those who can't find time to visit 'Visions in Textiles' can view the exhibit on the RCAC Facebook page and look forward to more exhibits throughout the year. Additional Artwork can be found in the building's gift shop and hallway.
“The next exhibit in November and December is Susie Waters’ “O Holy Night” exhibit,” Cline explained. “There will be life-sized camels, sheep, angels, and nativity. Huge. She'll have painted backdrops as well.”
RCAC members are permitted to include art in the building's gift shop and hallway.
Visit the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center at 316 North Piedmont Avenue, Building 300 for more information on joining. The Vincent Van Gogh Scarecrow will greet you.