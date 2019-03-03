Local first responders gathered with those who lead flocks of parishioners in and around Polk county for a training event in recent days that will help save lives during disastrous situations.
On February 21, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Redmond EMS and held their second Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed Training for churches around the area at Victory Baptist Church on Rockmart Highway.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, they had 184 people attend and complete training from Polk, Haralson, Floyd, Bartow, Carroll and Paulding counties and even an individual from Birmingham, Ala.
“A total of 34 different Churches were represented during this training,” Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon reported. “Thank you to Victory Baptist Church and Pastor Barry Snapp for hosting our event.”
The training involved the use of ALERRT-Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program from Texas State University, which gave participants information on how to deal with potential threats during the Active Shooter session.
Redmond EMS officials helped with the growing Stop the Bleed training program, which provides individuals with information on how to stop patients from bleeding out before paramedics can arrive and help using tourniquets and more.